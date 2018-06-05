Ty Lue: ‘We’re Going to Give Rodney Hood a Chance’ in Game 3

by June 05, 2018
684

The Cavaliers are desperate for help outside of LeBron James. Down 2-0 in the Finals to Golden State, Cleveland heads home needing to win Game 3 on Wednesday.

Tyronn Lue told reporters that they could expect guard Rodney Hood to see some playing time, per the San Francisco Chronicle‘s Connor Letourneau:

Hood, who averaged 16.8 points per game with the Jazz before being traded to Cleveland at the deadline, has struggled to find his role alongside LeBron. He has appeared in the Finals only in garbage time.

Now, Hood will get his shot to contribute towards a championship just before his impending free agency this offseason.

RELATED
Rodney Hood Struggling With Pressure in Cleveland

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James ‘Trying to Push Through a Lot’ in NBA Finals

7 hours ago
2,261
NBA

Rodney Hood Struggling With Pressure in Cleveland

8 hours ago
1,690
NBA

Isaiah Thomas: ‘I’m Like the Cavs. I’m Gonna Get Swept’

8 hours ago
7,994
NBA

NBA Players React to Game 2 of the NBA Finals

1 day ago
3,207
NBA

Video of Dejected Cavaliers Bench After Game 1 Mishap

1 day ago
3,347
NBA

Tristan Thompson Walks Out of ‘F**ked Up’ Game 2 Interview

1 day ago
6,522
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

MAC MCCLUNG Documentary | The Rise of a High School Basketball SENSATION 💯

59 mins ago
177

LeBron James: ‘Nobody Wants the Invite’ to the White House

1 hour ago
366

Ty Lue: ‘We’re Going to Give Rodney Hood a Chance’ in Game 3

2 hours ago
684

Report: Mo Bamba Posts Sprint Time Faster Than John Wall, Russell Westbrook ⚡️

3 hours ago
3,789
Chris Paul

Report: Chris Paul to Demand Max Contract 💰

3 hours ago
1,587