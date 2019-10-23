Tyrone Wallace Claimed By Atlanta Hawks

by October 23, 2019
226
Tyrone Wallace of the Los Angeles Clippers

The Atlanta Hawks have claimed recently released wing Tyrone Wallace, Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN reports. The 25-year-old was the odd man out in Minnesota at the end of training camp.

Wallace will hop aboard a young Hawks team eager to load up on young assets. Wallace has a reputation as a perimeter defender and played himself into the Los Angeles Clippers’ rotation the past few seasons.

The Hawks will have until January 7 to release Wallace if they so choose, after which his minimum salary will become guaranteed.

Wallace averaged 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Clippers back during the 2017-18 campaign.

   
