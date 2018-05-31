Tyronn Lue: ‘The Regular Season Becomes Boring’

NBA Finals appearances have become the expectation for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are cruising to their fourth consecutive appearance and third straight under coach Tryonn Lue. Lue, who has 128-77 regular season record as a head coach, told The Undefeated that “the regular season becomes boring.”

“I don’t think people understand how hard it is, how hard it is to win. And to get back to the Finals, it’s not easy. It’s tough. It’s a grueling season. When you get to the Finals so many times, the regular season becomes boring. It’s too long.”

The Cavaliers’ run to the Finals didn’t exactly come with ease this year — Cleveland was a 4-seed in the Eastern Conference and revamped its entire roster at the trade deadline. The Cavaliers needed seven games to defeat the Pacers and Celtics in the playoffs; however, they did sweep the 1-seed Raptors in the conference semifinals. Lue made note of how his squad overcame those struggles when speaking to The Undefeated: