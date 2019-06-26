Tyus Jones Receives Qualifying Offer From Timberwolves

by June 26, 2019
162
Tyus Jones of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have extended a qualifying offer to Tyus Jones, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. By extending the offer, Minnesota will ensure that Jones qualifies as a restricted free agent when free agency begins on June 30.

Jones has seen his role with the franchise increase over the course of the past four seasons and now, with Tom Thibodeau and Jimmy Butler out of the picture, remains an intriguing piece of young roster.

Jones averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 assists per game for the Wolves last season but those numbers rose considerably in the second half of the season. Jones averaged 11.7 points and 8.5 assists per game in six April matchups for the franchise.

Jones’ qualifying offer for 2019-20 is worth $3.6 million but don’t expect him to sign it. Jones will be free to test his value on the open market and the Wolves may match any offer sheets that he signs.

    
