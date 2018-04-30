Victor Oladipo Says Pacers Have Earned Everyone’s Respect

After a hard-fought first-round series against the Cavs, Victor Oladipo says the Pacers have finally earned everyone’s respect.
After the Pacers’ 105-101 Game 7 loss, Oladipo told reporters, “If y’all don’t respect the Indiana Pacers now, I have no respect for you” (starting at 7:34):
“If y’all don’t respect the Indiana Pacers now, I have no respect for you.
“That’s just how I feel. Nobody thought we were going to be here—not one person—but us in the locker room.
“I feel like we’ve earned our respect from everyone now.”
RELATED:
Victor Oladipo Was Ready to Hit the Gym After Game 7