Victor Oladipo Says Pacers Have Earned Everyone’s Respect

by April 30, 2018
After a hard-fought first-round series against the Cavs, Victor Oladipo says the Pacers have finally earned everyone’s respect.

After the Pacers’ 105-101 Game 7 loss, Oladipo told reporters, “If y’all don’t respect the Indiana Pacers now, I have no respect for you” (starting at 7:34):

“If y’all don’t respect the Indiana Pacers now, I have no respect for you.

“That’s just how I feel. Nobody thought we were going to be here—not one person—but us in the locker room.

“I feel like we’ve earned our respect from everyone now.”

