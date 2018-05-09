Victor Oladipo Writes Heartfelt Letter To 10-Year-Old Fan Battling Leukemia

All-Star Victor Oladipo penned a heartfelt letter to 10-year-old Cameron Kirk, a big Indiana Pacers fan who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

The note encouraged Kirk to believe in himself and maintain a positive attitude throughout his battle. It concluded: “All my teammates and I are #CameronStrong!”

Cameron’s mother Carrie shared the full letter on Twitter:

This man is hands down one of the best role models in a long time! His speech after Game 7 was phenomenal & Cameron receiving this today proves his words are genuine! Thank you @VicOladipo you put a huge smile on my son’s face and made mom & dad’s hearts happy! #CaptainKirk pic.twitter.com/W4mYyHiRGr

I recently heard about your battle with Leukemia, and I just wanted to encourage you to stay strong! I know this is a scary and very frustrating time right now, but you must believe in yourself and everyone around you that is helping you through this time.

May God give you the strength, comfort, and special blessings that you need as you face each new day. No matter the road you are given, remember to never give up. You never know what God has planned or your life.

I wish you all the best through your treatment and encourage you to keep a positive attitude and listen to your doctors, nurses and parents — they are there to help you win this battle! All my teammates and I are #CameronStrong!