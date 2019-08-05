Vince Carter Agrees To One-Year Deal With Atlanta Hawks

by August 05, 2019
372
Vince Carter of the Atlanta Hawks

Vince Carter has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 42-year-old told us earlier this offseason that it was his intention to play a 22nd season.

By playing a 22nd season, Carter will set a record for the most seasons playing in the NBA. Currently four players sit tied on that list with 21 seasons of experience. We’ve previously written about how Carter has suggested that he’ll retire after the 2019-20 season.

While Carter may be chasing history, he’s more than earned the opportunity to return to the league during a season in which he’ll turn 43 years old. Carter is highly regarded as an engaged mentor eager to teach young players about life in the league.

In the 27 games that he played at least 20 minutes last season, Carter averaged 11.1 points and 3.6 assists per contest, acceptable production from a veteran who brings now-historic levels of experience to a young franchise.

While there have been no formal announcements either way, it’s worth noting that Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade received honorary All-Star Game invitations last season. We may see Carter extended an invite for a similar role in 2020.

     
