Vince Carter: ‘I Think I Could Give it Another Year’

Vince Carter is 42 years old, but feels good enough to return for a 22nd NBA season in 2019-20.

Carter says he’ll make a decision on his future this summer, depending on health and free agent opportunities.

We have @mrvincecarter15 joining us today for Five Good Minutes. He talks about playing until a certain age, texting with Dirk and why he's not chasing rings. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/uxv2rVGmfi — PTI (@PTI) March 7, 2019

VC inked a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks last July: he’s putting up 7.1 points in 16.6 minutes per game, while shooting a career-high 40.9 percent on three-pointers.

Per ESPN:

When asked during an appearance Thursday on ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption if he had an age in mind for when he wanted to retire, Carter said, “43.” “I think I could stretch it out one more,” he said. “At the end of the year, I usually assess from top to bottom to see how I’m feeling. And, obviously, opportunity — when the phone call rings and teams show interest, that’s a good thing.” The Hawks are Carter’s third team in as many seasons; he played for the Kings in 2017-18 and the Grizzlies for the three seasons before that. “Me, personally, I think I could give it another year, so why not?” he told PTI. “We’ll see what happens.”

