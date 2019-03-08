Vince Carter: ‘I Think I Could Give it Another Year’

Vince Carter is 42 years old, but feels good enough to return for a 22nd NBA season in 2019-20.
Carter says he’ll make a decision on his future this summer, depending on health and free agent opportunities.
VC inked a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks last July: he’s putting up 7.1 points in 16.6 minutes per game, while shooting a career-high 40.9 percent on three-pointers.
Per ESPN:
When asked during an appearance Thursday on ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption if he had an age in mind for when he wanted to retire, Carter said, “43.”
“I think I could stretch it out one more,” he said. “At the end of the year, I usually assess from top to bottom to see how I’m feeling. And, obviously, opportunity — when the phone call rings and teams show interest, that’s a good thing.”
The Hawks are Carter’s third team in as many seasons; he played for the Kings in 2017-18 and the Grizzlies for the three seasons before that.
“Me, personally, I think I could give it another year, so why not?” he told PTI. “We’ll see what happens.”