Vince Carter: Zion Williamson Will Be Ready for the NBA

Vince Carter expects Zion Williamson to be immediately ready for the NBA.

Carter says the absurdly-athletic 18-year-old Duke freshman “has an NBA body already.”

Zion poured in a career-high 30 points Tuesday night in a 87-65 win against Wake Forest.

Per ESPN:

“He’ll be ready [for the NBA],” Carter, the 2000 NBA slam dunk contest champion and eight-time All-Star, told ESPN. “One thing I learned when I got in this league is that yes, I’m athletic, but there’s gonna be a lot of guys up here that are athletic. What else do you bring to the table? I think he’s going through that phase, kind of what I went through. Everybody looks at ‘he can dunk, he can dunk,’ but now when you have guys that are super athletic, then they’re going to start saying, ‘What else can he do?'”

He is considered a skilled and multidimensional prospect who can guard multiple positions, and Carter believes Williamson possesses the tools to handle the next level.

“He’s super, super athletic,” said Carter, who ranks seventh in the NBA all-time in made 3-pointers. “He has an NBA body already. I think, more than anything, with all his ability, I just say take his time, develop his game, because when you get here, it’s a different beast as far as expectations. A lot of guys try to get here and just develop while they get here.”