Walt Frazier: Kevin Durant Damaged Legacy By Joining the Warriors

Hall of Fameer Walt Frazier says Kevin Durant will have an asterisk attached to his legacy for having joined the juggernaut Golden State Warriors two summers ago.

Clyde argues that the Dubs ultimately “didn’t need” KD in order to keep winning championships.

The New York Knicks, Frazier’s current employer, will be one of the teams vying for Durant’s services when he re-enters free agency in July 2019.

Per the NY Daily News (via SiriusXM NBA Radio):

“Durant, as great a player he is, I would still hold back [giving him credit] because he joined a team that really didn’t need him,” the Knicks legend told SiriusXM NBA Radio on Tuesday. “He’s right there with LeBron [James], probably would’ve surpassed LeBron as the best player in the game soon, but for him doing that I still don’t give him the full credit that he probably would’ve deserved if he stayed in OKC and won a title with that team.” Asked where Durant will land on his rankings, Frazier said, “He’s going to be down the list for me because of that. There will be an asterisk next to his name.” The Knicks are targeting Durant in 2019 free agency, along with other stars like Kyrie Irving. “You never know what guys are thinking today,” Frazier said. “It’s not something I would’ve done, I would’ve never joined [Jerry] West or [Wilt] Chamberlain. I wanted to kick their butts. But today’s players, they have this camaraderie. They want to play together. [Carmelo Anthony] going to Houston with Chris Paul. They’ve had that going on a long time that they wanted to be teammates. So it’s a possibility these guys might get together and come to New York or whatever.”

