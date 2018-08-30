Walt Frazier: Kevin Durant Damaged Legacy By Joining the Warriors

by August 30, 2018
11,061

Hall of Fameer Walt Frazier says Kevin Durant will have an asterisk attached to his legacy for having joined the juggernaut Golden State Warriors two summers ago.

Clyde argues that the Dubs ultimately “didn’t need” KD in order to keep winning championships.

The New York Knicks, Frazier’s current employer, will be one of the teams vying for Durant’s services when he re-enters free agency in July 2019.

Per the NY Daily News (via SiriusXM NBA Radio):

“Durant, as great a player he is, I would still hold back [giving him credit] because he joined a team that really didn’t need him,” the Knicks legend told SiriusXM NBA Radio on Tuesday. “He’s right there with LeBron [James], probably would’ve surpassed LeBron as the best player in the game soon, but for him doing that I still don’t give him the full credit that he probably would’ve deserved if he stayed in OKC and won a title with that team.”

Asked where Durant will land on his rankings, Frazier said, “He’s going to be down the list for me because of that. There will be an asterisk next to his name.”

The Knicks are targeting Durant in 2019 free agency, along with other stars like Kyrie Irving.

“You never know what guys are thinking today,” Frazier said. “It’s not something I would’ve done, I would’ve never joined [Jerry] West or [Wilt] Chamberlain. I wanted to kick their butts. But today’s players, they have this camaraderie. They want to play together. [Carmelo Anthony] going to Houston with Chris Paul. They’ve had that going on a long time that they wanted to be teammates. So it’s a possibility these guys might get together and come to New York or whatever.”

Related
Kevin Durant Says He Was a ‘Phony’ in OKC

    
You Might Also Like
david west retirement
NBA

David West Announces Retirement

4 hours ago
761
SLAMTV

Draymond Green: LeBron James Has ‘Found Himself’

1 day ago
6,404
NBA

Enes Kanter: Eastern Conference Has ‘AAU Teams’

1 day ago
3,677
Kicks

KICKS 21 Is On Sale Now! 🚨

2 days ago
2,087
NBA

Steve Kerr: ‘We’re Not Going to Change Our Style of Play’

2 days ago
4,976
NBA

Kobe Bryant: ‘You Can’t Beat Golden State By Playing Golden State-Style’

6 days ago
96,492
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

The 15 Best LeBron 15 Colorways of 2017-18 👑

2 hours ago
1,161

🚨 SLAM x Concepts Are Giving Away Kyrie 4 ‘Green Lobsters’ 🚨

3 hours ago
128

Timberwolves Unveil Throwback Uniforms for 2018-19 Season 🌲

3 hours ago
403
david west retirement

David West Announces Retirement

4 hours ago
761

The 15 Best UA Colorways of 2017-18 👀

5 hours ago
2,295