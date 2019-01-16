‘I Do Want to Beat Those Guys’: Jimmy Butler Enjoys Win vs Minny

by January 16, 2019
59

Jimmy Butler and the Sixers pounded the visiting Timberwolves in a lopsided 149-107 win Tuesday night.

It was the All-Star guard’s first game against his former team, and Butler finished with 19 points (on 8-10 shooting) to go along with four assists, two steals and a block before sitting out the fourth quarter.

looking right through the past.. to the future!

Joel Embiid led the way for Philadelphia with game-highs of 31 points and 13 rebounds.

Per Philly.com:

“It was everything I thought it would be,” Butler said of facing Minnesota. “Seeing some old faces. Not too much trash-talking. I don’t [like] anybody’s talking like that. But I like the fact that we beat them.”

If Butler was motivated to play his former squad, he sure didn’t show it. The eighth-year veteran took what was given to him in the flow of the game instead of trying to take things over.

“I do want to beat those guys, but I want to [beat] every team. That’s for sure,” he said. “But, like I said, winning at home is always good. That large of a margin is always great, too, because guys get rest.

“But I’m taking any and all wins — not just against the Timberwolves.”

