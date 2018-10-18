‘I wanted to play in L.A.’: Paul George Looks Back on Pacers Trade

by October 18, 2018
1,056

Paul George says he “would have been in a Lakers uniform” had Indy not traded him to OKC last year.

George was determined to play in his hometown of L.A.

PG ended up inking a four-year max deal with the Thunder this summer, and credits their front-office for taking a “hell of a gamble” on him.

Per ESPN:

“It was 50-50 on deciding whether I wanted to come back home or if it was smarter to be in the situation I am in now,” George told The Undefeated. “But it wasn’t overstated. I wanted to play in L.A. That is where I wanted to go. Had that trade never went down, had I played one more year in Indy, I would have been in a Lakers uniform.”

Looking back, George praised [Thunder GM Sam] Presti for gambling on him.

“It was a hell of a gamble. That was balls to go against L.A. They tried it, tested their luck and Sam came up lucky,” George said.

Related
Paul George: ‘Unfortunately, Wasn’t Traded to the Lakers’

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘I Need Another Ring’: Rajon Rondo on a Mission in L.A.

2 days ago
3,114
myles turner 80 million
NBA

Myles Turner, Pacers Agree To 4-Year, $70+ Million Extension 💰

3 days ago
501
pacers tickets
NBA

Pacers Ticket Prices Down 9 Percent on Secondary Market 🎟️

3 days ago
1,007
javale pierre atbn
Music

JaVale McGee Drops New Track ‘Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Nothin”

3 days ago
1,126
NBA

‘My Game is Different’: Anthony Davis Says He’s the NBA’s Best Player

3 days ago
2,036
NBA

Kobe Bryant Told Jeanie Buss to Clean House in LeBron James Pursuit

6 days ago
14,289
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Taurean Prince

Taurean Prince: ‘I May Throw on Some DADAs’ This Season

2 hours ago
315

‘I wanted to play in L.A.’: Paul George Looks Back on Pacers Trade

2 hours ago
1,056
PJ Tucker

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 hours ago
1,051

Knicks President: Kristaps Porzingis OK With No Contract Extension

9 hours ago
1,317

Jimmy Butler: ‘I Just Want to Hoop and Be Out There With My Soldiers’

9 hours ago
3,263