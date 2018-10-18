‘I wanted to play in L.A.’: Paul George Looks Back on Pacers Trade

Paul George says he “would have been in a Lakers uniform” had Indy not traded him to OKC last year.

George was determined to play in his hometown of L.A.

PG ended up inking a four-year max deal with the Thunder this summer, and credits their front-office for taking a “hell of a gamble” on him.

Per ESPN:

“It was 50-50 on deciding whether I wanted to come back home or if it was smarter to be in the situation I am in now,” George told The Undefeated. “But it wasn’t overstated. I wanted to play in L.A. That is where I wanted to go. Had that trade never went down, had I played one more year in Indy, I would have been in a Lakers uniform.” Looking back, George praised [Thunder GM Sam] Presti for gambling on him. “It was a hell of a gamble. That was balls to go against L.A. They tried it, tested their luck and Sam came up lucky,” George said.

