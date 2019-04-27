Post Up: Warriors Close Out Series Behind Kevin Durant’s 50 Points 🎯

Warriors 129, Clippers 110 (Golden State wins series 4-2)

Kevin Durant was on a mission Friday night: end the LA Clippers’ season. He did just that with a mammoth 50-point performance, reminding everyone how incredible of a player he is when he’s got it going. It marked a new playoff career-high for Durant in scoring.

Teammate Draymond Green contributed a triple-double (16 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists) of his own as Golden State advances to play Houston in the second round.

Danilo Gallinari led LA in scoring with 29 points to close the Clippers’ impressive season.

