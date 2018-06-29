Report: Warriors, Jamal Crawford Have ‘Mutual Interest’

by June 29, 2018
309
The Golden State Warriors and Jamal Crawford have “some mutual interest” in a potential minimum deal, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Crawford, 38, will be an unrestricted free agent after declining his $4.5 million option with the Wolves.

There is some mutual interest between the Warriors and Jamal Crawford in a potential minimum deal, sources say.

He might want more than the minimum. It’s unclear if the Warriors will use their mini-midlevel exception, but if they do, it likely will not be on Crawford.

RELATED:
JaVale McGee Hopes to Re-Sign in Golden State

 
