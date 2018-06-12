Warriors to Pay Kevin Durant ‘Whatever He Wants’

by June 12, 2018
2,159

Kevin Durant will be an unrestricted free agent July 1, and the Warriors’ front-office says he can ask for “whatever he wants.”

Durant has already indicated his desire to re-sign with Golden State, and GM Bob Myers wants the reigning NBA Finals MVP to dictate the terms of the negotiation.

KD famously took a $10 million paycut two summers ago, allowing the Dubs to retain both Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston while also acquiring Nick Young.

Per the Mercury News:

“Whatever he wants,” Myers said, laughing. “Sometimes you don’t negotiate.”

It is not clear, however, if Durant will sign a one-year deal as he did in the 2016 offseason, or if he will seek a multi-year deal.

“I’d love to have him for 10 years. But, Kevin Durant, look at what he did last year for us. He did us a great service,” Myers said. “He’s earned the right to sign whatever deal he wants. I just want him to sign a deal. I want him to be happy and want him to know we want him as long as he wants to be here. He’s earned that to lay out the terms.”

    
