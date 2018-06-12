Warriors to Pay Kevin Durant ‘Whatever He Wants’

Kevin Durant will be an unrestricted free agent July 1, and the Warriors’ front-office says he can ask for “whatever he wants.”

Durant has already indicated his desire to re-sign with Golden State, and GM Bob Myers wants the reigning NBA Finals MVP to dictate the terms of the negotiation.

KD famously took a $10 million paycut two summers ago, allowing the Dubs to retain both Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston while also acquiring Nick Young.

