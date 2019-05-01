Post Up: Warriors Take 2-0 Series Lead against Rockets

Celtics 102, Bucks 123 (Series tied 1-1)

After a back-and-forth first half, Milwaukee ripped off a 28-2 run to blow open the game. The lead grew to 31 points during the fourth quarter as the game quickly reached garbage time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a game-high 29 points with 10 boards and a +20 plus/minus. Khris Middleton added 28 points with 7 treys, 7 boards and a +25 plus/minus.

Rockets 109, Warriors 115 (Golden State leads 2-0)

Both James Harden and Stephen Curry went to the locker room with injuries during the first 6 minutes of the game. Curry was treated for a dislocated middle finger on his non-shooting hand. Harden didn’t return until 7:09 in the second quarter after getting hit on both eyes and suffering a left eyelid laceration.

Golden State led for the entire game behind another strong performance by Kevin Durant, who dropped a game-high 29 points. Draymond Green impacted both ends of the court, adding 15 points, 12 boards and 7 dimes.

  
