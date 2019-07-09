Warriors To Waive Veteran Shaun Livingston

by July 09, 2019
454

The Golden State Warriors are waiving veteran point guard Shaun Livingston, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 33-year-old, however, does not intend to retire.

Livingston has played the past five seasons with the Warriors and established himself as a key rotation piece on one of the most dominant dynasties in NBA history.

The 6’7″ guard loaded with experience would be an immediate benefit to a multitude of contender hoping to shore up their roster with additional depth prior to the season.

Livingston hasn’t seen more than 20 minutes per game over the course of the past half decade but was always a consistent presence for the Warriors as they won and sought to defend their titles.

Livingston was set to make $7.7 million in 2019-20 but only $2 million of that is guaranteed. They’ll then, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, stretch the remainder over three seasons, resulting in a $666,000 annual cap hit for three years.

    
