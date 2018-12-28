‘It Wasn’t a F**king Race’: Ben Simmons Says He Was the Top Rookie

by December 28, 2018
1,870

There was no Rookie of the Year race last season, according to Ben Simmons.

Simmons earned 90 first-place votes, easily beating out Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell for the award.

Simmons silenced hecklers in Utah with a triple-double Thursday night, as the Philadelphia Sixers rolled to a 114-97 win.

“I got a triple-double,” he yelled [at some fans along the baseline, per the AP.]

“I love being able to come into an arena and hear boos and chants and see signs and then win by 20. There’s nothing better than that,” Simmons said.

Per the Salt Lake Tribune:

For those who didn’t see the votes, of 101 ballots cast, Simmons got 90 firsts, 10 seconds and one third, while Mitchell got 11 firsts, 89 seconds, and one third. Simmons prevailed 481 points to 323.

“It wasn’t a [expletive] race,” Simmons said. “You saw the votes, right? … Did you see the votes? So what’s the question?”

He also made it clear that his annoyance was not personally directed at Mitchell, but at still getting questions about it because some people won’t let it go.

“He’s a great player, he’s a great player,” Simmons said. “He can score the ball really well, he’s getting better finding his guys. He’s learning. He’s a great player.”

Related
Ben Simmons Wants to Win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Damian Lillard: ‘Real Warriors Fans Aren’t Able to Get into the Games’

3 hours ago
3,250
NBA

‘I Had to Crack a Smile’: Derrick Rose Hears MVP Chants in Chicago

1 day ago
3,475
NBA

Report: Markelle Fultz Expected to Return This Season

2 days ago
2,136
NBA

Joel Embiid: ‘I Don’t Like Shooting 3s’

4 days ago
4,288
NBA

LeBron James: ‘I Would Love to Play With a Lot of Great Players’

6 days ago
2,244
NBA

Kyle Lowry: ‘I Will Be Happy for Kawhi Leonard When He Makes His Decision’

1 week ago
15,230
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Patrick McCaw

Report: Patrick McCaw, Cavs Agree To 2-Year, $6M Offer Sheet

37 mins ago
124
rajon rondo hand surgery

Rajon Rondo To Undergo Surgery on Right Hand

50 mins ago
117

NBA Kicks of the Night

55 mins ago
104

‘It Wasn’t a F**king Race’: Ben Simmons Says He Was the Top Rookie

2 hours ago
1,870

Klay Thompson: ‘I Don’t Think It’s a Shooting Slump’

2 hours ago
1,881