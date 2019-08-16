‘We’re All Crushed’: Steve Kerr Devastated for DeMarcus Cousins Over Torn ACL

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is “devastated” for DeMarcus Cousins after news broke that the big fella suffered a torn left ACL during a recent pickup game.

“We’re all crushed for him,” Kerr said.

Video footage emerged of Cousins getting hurt, and the 29-year-old, four-time NBA All-Star appeared to suffer a non-contact injury.

Per SF Chronicle:

“I saw it; I’m devastated for DeMarcus,” Kerr said during a U.S. men’s national team practice Thursday. “I read it on the way to practice. It’s been a couple of years of hell for DeMarcus.”

Kerr highlighted the torn Achilles tendon that kept Cousins — now with the Los Angeles Lakers —sidelined for much of the 2018-19 season, as well as the quad injury that limited him in the postseason.

“I was really hoping that this would be [the] year for him, upcoming with the Lakers, where he could get healthy, get his rhythm, get his conditioning and really start his comeback,” he said. “We’re all crushed for him. Everybody in this gym, all these fellow players and coaches. This is a small community and so everyone’s been talking about and we’ve all reached out to him. We all just feel terrible for him.”

Cousins’ Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma also weighed in on the injury after the Team USA practice.

“He was going to be a big part of what we’re going to do,” he said. “It’s no joke when you get injured. This is our livelihood and is something that we love to do. It’s super unfortunate for a guy like DeMarcus. You can tell how much he loves basketball through all these injuries — he’s fought back and tried to get back as early as possible. That’s kind of how the ball goes sometimes.”