‘Whatever’s Needed’: DeMarcus Cousins Ready to Play Big Minutes for Warriors

by June 04, 2019
1,246

DeMarcus Cousins is willing to take on any sort of workload for the banged-up Warriors in the NBA Finals.

“Whatever’s needed,” Cousins said after scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 28 minutes, helping lead Golden State to a 109-104 Game 2 win against the Toronto Raptors.

Boogie, who ruptured his Achilles in January 2018 and will be a free agent this summer, says he doesn’t take “any of this for granted.”

Per The AP:

“On our defensive end, making his presence felt blocking shots, being in the right place at the right time, it’s a big lift for us,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. “I know he’s been waiting a long time to be on this stage. Obviously with his injuries, he’s taken the challenge of inserting himself and making that transition smooth. So it’s been fun to watch. More to come.”

Now recovered from what basically was a hole in his leg, Cousins is more than plugging a hole in the lineup.

“I want to be on this stage,” Cousins said. “This is what I’ve worked for my entire career, to be on this stage, to have this opportunity to play for something. But once they told me I had a chance, a slight chance, of being able to return, it basically was up to me and the work and the time I put in behind the injury. It was up to me. So I put the work in.”

He’s not 100 percent right now. But if the Warriors need him to play as though he is, Cousins said he will.

“I’ve told you all before I don’t take any of this for granted,” Cousins said. “I’ve seen how quick this game can be taken away from you. So every chance I get to go out there and play, I’m going to leave it on the floor.”

