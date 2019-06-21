The Washington Wizards have agreed to sign undrafted three-point threat Garrison Mathews to a two-way contract, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reports. Mathews is a four-year senior our of mid-major Lipscomb.

Over the course of the past four seasons, Lipscomb has been one of the NCAA’s most prolific sharpshooters, shooting a total of 963 threes over the course of his college career. Mathews averaged 8.0 triples per game in 2018-19 and shot .403 from that range.

Mathews will split time between the big league club and their Capital City Go-Go affiliate.