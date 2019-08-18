Wizards Working Toward Deal With Justin Anderson

by August 18, 2019
324
Justin Anderson of the Atlanta Hawks

MOST RECENT

The Washington Wizards are working toward a deal with 25-year-old forward Justin Anderson, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports. Anderson spent 2018-19 with the Atlanta Hawks but wasn’t extended a qualifying offer at the end of last season.

The training camp deal will give Anderson a shot at claiming one of Washington’s final 12-man spots. While he wasn’t utilized as heavily in Atlanta as he was previously in his young career, Anderson could carve out a role for himself as a solid perimeter defender if the Wizards decide to carry him into the regular season.

In games in which he played at least 10 minutes last season, Anderson averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

    
You Might Also Like
Dwight Howard of the Washington Wizards

Dwight Howard Emerges As Option For Lakers At Five

15 hours ago
3,005
De'Aaron Fox of Team USA

De’Aaron Fox Withdraws From Team USA Ahead Of FIBA World Cup

2 days ago
3,564
Malachi Richardson of the Golden State Warriors

Malachi Richardson Signs Deal In Israeli League

2 days ago
638
Rayjon Tucker of the Milwaukee Bucks

Rayjon Tucker Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With Bucks

2 days ago
214
Jaylen Adams of the Atlanta Hawks

Bucks Sign Jaylen Adams To Exhibit 10 Contract

2 days ago
189
Jarell Martin of the Orlando Magic

Cavaliers Sign Jarell Martin To One-Year Contract

2 days ago
628

TRENDING


Most Recent
Justin Anderson of the Atlanta Hawks

Wizards Working Toward Deal With Justin Anderson

2 hours ago
324

#NYvsNY Championship Recap

3 hours ago
73
Dwight Howard of the Washington Wizards

Dwight Howard Emerges As Option For Lakers At Five

15 hours ago
3,005
De'Aaron Fox of Team USA

De’Aaron Fox Withdraws From Team USA Ahead Of FIBA World Cup

2 days ago
3,564
Malachi Richardson of the Golden State Warriors

Malachi Richardson Signs Deal In Israeli League

2 days ago
638
Rayjon Tucker of the Milwaukee Bucks

Rayjon Tucker Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With Bucks

2 days ago
214