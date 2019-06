The Minnesota Timberwolves will sign undrafted LSU big man Naz Reid to a two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Reid averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his lone NCAA season.

Reid will split time between Minnesota and Iowa, eager to prove that his offensive game and surprising agility can translate to the next level.

The Wolves will be able to make the deal official after July 1, when the 2019-20 campaign formally begins.