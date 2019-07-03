Wolves To Acquire RFA Jake Layman In Sign-And-Trade With Blazers

July 03, 2019
323
Jake Layman of the Portland Trail Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to acquire restricted free agent Jake Layman in a sign-and-trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Layman will earn $11.5 million over three years with the new club.

Fresh off a career year with Portland, Layman will look to continue his upward trajectory for another Northwest Division squad. The 25-year-old averaged 7.6 points in less than 20 minutes per game for the Blazers in 2018-19.

Minnesota, having already exceeded the salary cap, has agreed to absorb Layman’s salary into the trade exception that will be created when the Dario Saric trade becomes official.

Layman will provide instant offense off the bench for his new club.

      
