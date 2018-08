Every summer, point guard Isaiah Thomas hosts his annual Zeke End Basketball Tournament in his hometown of Tacoma, WA. Several professional hoopers rolled through this year, including Zach LaVine, Jamal Crawford, Kyle Kuzma, Dejounte Murray, and Iman Shumpert, and put on a SHOW for the local crowd. Peep the highlights above.

