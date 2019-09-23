Zach Randolph: ‘I Ain’t Retired Yet’

by September 23, 2019
Zach Randolph “ain’t retired” from the NBA just yet.

Randolph, 38, however, says he has been contemplating life after basketball.

Z-Bo last hooped for the Sacramento Kings during the 2017-18 season, averaging 14.5 points in 59 games.

Per The Commercial Appeal:

“I’ve been working on some things, just really trying to see what I want to do with the next part of my life,” Randolph said. “I’ve been thinking about hanging it up and seeing what’s going on and what I want to do in the next phase of my life.”

Part of that next phase involves Randolph’s Memphis-based music label, N-Less Entertainment.

“I ain’t retired yet,” he said.

Sacramento shifted him out of its system last season as it transitioned to a modern, up-tempo style under former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger.

Now, Randolph runs an entertainment business and “a lot of stuff going on outside of basketball.”

      
