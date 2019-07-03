Zion Williamson: NBA Spacing ‘Almost Like a Dream Come True’

Zion Williamson is a big fan of the new-found NBA spacing, and plans to take full advantage of it.

The top pick in this summer’s draft says “it’s almost like a dream come true.”

Like many top NCAA scorers, Zion Williamson often played in a crowd in college, but he's already enjoying some of the extra space to operate on #NBA floor. Williamson spoke today about his initial experiences in summer practices in Las Vegas. Story: https://t.co/8vxJ2IwScd pic.twitter.com/n4zZLgXp9M — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) July 2, 2019

Williamson, 18, adds that he’s looking forward to showcasing more of his offensive arsenal in New Orleans.

Per the Pelicans’ team website:

“I do like the spacing a lot more,” said the 18-year-old, whose quick first step and athleticism allow him to pivot around defenders for lefty dunks. “(Defenders) can’t really (just) stand in the paint, so it gives me a lot more room to operate. “The three-point line does create more spacing, because everybody can shoot. You can’t really help off too much, otherwise it’s an open three. I love the spacing. It’s almost like a dream come true for me. Because every time I attack the basket, there is space for me.” At Duke, Williamson often created offense for himself or others from the perimeter or mid-range area by relying on his varied skills, including the ability to drive past defenders or power his way to the basket. He noted after Tuesday’s practice that he’s looking forward to potentially showing another dimension of his game, one that will originate closer to the paint and the rim. “I feel like I don’t get enough credit for my low-post game,” he said. “I can attack off the wing, I can attack from up top, but in college it’s a little different, because everyone can help over (defensively). In the NBA, they can help over, but not really (as much), so I’m able to show more of my skill.”

