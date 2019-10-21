Zion Williamson Out 6-To-8 Weeks Following Surgery

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson will be out of action for six-to-eight weeks, the team has announced. The forward recently had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

News of Williamson’s injury broke over the weekend after he was shutdown from preseason action. Not long after, however, it became clear that the organization felt fortunate that the injury wasn’t expected to be a long-term issue.

A six-week recovery timeline would put Williamson back on the court in early December. An eight-week timeframe would mean Williamson won’t make his regular season debut until mid-December.

Williamson had impressed in four games of preseason action prior to the injury, averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 27.2 minutes of action.