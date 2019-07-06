Zion Williamson Shut Down In Summer League Opener After Knee-To-Knee Hit

by July 06, 2019
933
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson took a knee-to-knee hit in the first half of his summer league debut and did not return to the game. Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN reported that the Pels made the decision prior to the game’s cancellation due to an earthquake.

Williamson played nine minutes before he was sidelined and ultimately shelved for precautionary reasons and made a handful of memorable dunks that ought to have satiated the capacity crowd that devoured tickets to the match.

Though he was able to showcase his trademark power, his lasting stat line left some to be desired as he finished the contest with a -15 rating.

Earlier in the day, Sports Illustrated’s Jake Fischer wrote that the Pels were already likely to rest their first-overall pick in the second leg of their back-to-back, so don’t be alarmed if the big man doesn’t suit up at all on Saturday.

   
You Might Also Like
Avery Bradley of the Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies Waive Avery Bradley Ahead Of Guarantee Deadline

6 hours ago
1,715
Dwight Howard of the Washington Wizards

Grizzlies Agree To Acquire Dwight Howard In Trade With Wizards

6 hours ago
1,522

Danny Green ‘Worried’ About Kawhi Leonard’s Free Agency

13 hours ago
6,707
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

NOLA’s Supporting Cast For Zion Williamson’s Summer League Debut

15 hours ago
2,346
Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. To Miss Summer League With Knee Strain

1 day ago
1,355
Frank Mason III of the Sacramento Kings

Kings Waive Point Guard Frank Mason III

2 days ago
1,916

TRENDING


Most Recent
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Shut Down In Summer League Opener After Knee-To-Knee Hit

2 hours ago
933
Avery Bradley of the Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies Waive Avery Bradley Ahead Of Guarantee Deadline

6 hours ago
1,715
Dwight Howard of the Washington Wizards

Grizzlies Agree To Acquire Dwight Howard In Trade With Wizards

6 hours ago
1,522

Danny Green ‘Worried’ About Kawhi Leonard’s Free Agency

13 hours ago
6,707
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

NOLA’s Supporting Cast For Zion Williamson’s Summer League Debut

15 hours ago
2,346
Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. To Miss Summer League With Knee Strain

1 day ago
1,355