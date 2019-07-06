Zion Williamson Shut Down In Summer League Opener After Knee-To-Knee Hit

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson took a knee-to-knee hit in the first half of his summer league debut and did not return to the game. Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN reported that the Pels made the decision prior to the game’s cancellation due to an earthquake.

Williamson played nine minutes before he was sidelined and ultimately shelved for precautionary reasons and made a handful of memorable dunks that ought to have satiated the capacity crowd that devoured tickets to the match.

Though he was able to showcase his trademark power, his lasting stat line left some to be desired as he finished the contest with a -15 rating.

Earlier in the day, Sports Illustrated’s Jake Fischer wrote that the Pels were already likely to rest their first-overall pick in the second leg of their back-to-back, so don’t be alarmed if the big man doesn’t suit up at all on Saturday.