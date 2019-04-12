Grizzlies Guard C.J. Miles Opts In For 2019-20

Veteran swingman C.J. Miles has opted into his 2019-20 option with the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 32-year-old will make $8.7 million in his 15th season.

Miles was acquired by the Grizzlies in the mid-season deal that sent Marc Gasol to Toronto but only played in 13 games for the franchise before he was ruled out for the year with a foot injury.

Miles’ half-season with the rebuilding Grizzlies was an outlier compares to the rest of a long career spent primarily with contenders. The 3-and-D swingman could end up a valuable buyout candidate in the spring of 2019 if his expiring contract isn’t moved prior.

In 53 games between both Toronto and Memphis in 2018-19, Miles averaged 6.4 points per contest. The .330 three-point percentage he posted was his lowest since the 2011-12 campaign.