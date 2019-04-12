Grizzlies Guard C.J. Miles Opts In For 2019-20

by April 12, 2019
39
C.J. Miles of the Memphis Grizzlies

Veteran swingman C.J. Miles has opted into his 2019-20 option with the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 32-year-old will make $8.7 million in his 15th season.

Miles was acquired by the Grizzlies in the mid-season deal that sent Marc Gasol to Toronto but only played in 13 games for the franchise before he was ruled out for the year with a foot injury.

Miles’ half-season with the rebuilding Grizzlies was an outlier compares to the rest of a long career spent primarily with contenders. The 3-and-D swingman could end up a valuable buyout candidate in the spring of 2019 if his expiring contract isn’t moved prior.

In 53 games between both Toronto and Memphis in 2018-19, Miles averaged 6.4 points per contest. The .330 three-point percentage he posted was his lowest since the 2011-12 campaign.

   
You Might Also Like
Kent Bazemore of the Atlanta Hawks

Kent Bazemore Picks Up 2019-20 Player Option

2 hours ago
82
Jeff Teague of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Jeff Teague Opts In For 2019-20 With Wolves

2 hours ago
63
Chris Wallace, J.B Bickerstaff of the Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies Reassign Chris Wallace, Shake Up Front Office

23 hours ago
314
J.B Bickerstaff, Justin Holiday of the Memphis Grizzlies

J.B. Bickerstaff Fired By Grizzlies

24 hours ago
407
Theo Pinson of the Brooklyn Nets

Nets Sign Theo Pinson To Standard Contract

2 days ago
380
Kendrick Nunn of the Illinois Fighting Illini

Heat Sign Undrafted Guard Kendrick Nunn

2 days ago
3,099

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kent Bazemore of the Atlanta Hawks

Kent Bazemore Picks Up 2019-20 Player Option

2 hours ago
82

Chris Paul: ‘We All Need to Win a Championship’

2 hours ago
443
Jeff Teague of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Jeff Teague Opts In For 2019-20 With Wolves

2 hours ago
63
C.J. Miles of the Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies Guard C.J. Miles Opts In For 2019-20

2 hours ago
39

Anthony Edwards Is Ready For the NEXT LEVEL 💪

3 hours ago
197