Heat Sign Undrafted Guard Kendrick Nunn

by April 10, 2019
121
Kendrick Nunn of the Illinois Fighting Illini

The Miami Heat have signed guard Kendrick Nunn, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reports. Nunn played college basketball at Illinois and Oakland but went undrafted in 2018.

The addition of Nunn, college basketball’s No. 2 scorer behind Trae Young in 2017-18, gives Miami 15 players on the final day of the regular season.

Although Nunn has yet to play in the NBA, he has been a part of the Golden State Warriors’ organization since last summer. The guard was a training camp cut of the reigning champs and ended up spending the 2018-19 campaign with their G League affiliate.

In 49 games for the Warriors, the 23-year-old averaged 19.3 points and 2.8 assists.

It’s unclear if Nunn’s contract includes a partial guarantee beyond 2018-19. His prorated cap hit for the final day of this campaign will be negligble for a franchise that barely squeezed under the luxury tax threshold.

   
