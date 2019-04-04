Josh Richardson Could Miss Two Weeks

by April 04, 2019
25
Josh Richardson of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat could be without starting two guard Josh Richardson for two weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports, a substantial blow for one of five teams battling for the final three playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Richardson, who’d missed three games with a heel injury, tweaked his groin in a Wednesday night loss to Boston and is likely to be out of action until partway through the first-round.

The injury to Richardson is the latest setback for a team that’s struggled to stay healthy all year. Now they’ll need to jostle with the likes of Orlando and Brooklyn for a postseason berth without their versatile, 16.6 point-per-game swingman.

Although Richardson’s absence will hurt, the team can take some solace in the fact that x-rays on the 25-year-old’s groin came back negative, making a return likely before the end of the year should the Heat end up sneaking into the postseason.

  
