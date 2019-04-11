UPDATE: Kings Fire Head Coach Dave Joerger

by April 11, 2019
348
Dave Joerger of the Sacramento Kings

Update #1: The Kings have officially fired Dave Joerger, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets.

The Sacramento Kings are planning to fire head coach Dave Joerger, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. The news comes just one day after the conclusion of the franchise’s most successful season in 13 years.

According to Wojnarowski, recently extended general manager Vlade Divac is expected to dismiss the coach in a face-to-face meeting later today.

Joerger has served as the head coach of the Kings for three seasons and led the young team to a ninth-place finish in this year’s Western Conference playoff picture.

Although Sacramento’s drastic improvement this season is one of the feel-good stories of the 2018-19 campaign, tension surrounding Joerger and his long-term with the franchise isn’t new.

As long ago as November there were reports that the Kings front office disagreed with how Joerger operated, as Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports outlined at the time.

With Joerger out of the picture, Sacramento will look to fill a coaching vacancy that’s far more desirable now than it was when Joerger took the position.

Two names already linked to the position include Luke Walton (by Marc Stein of The New York Times) and current Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams (Wojnarowski).

   
You Might Also Like
Jeff Bower of the Detroit Pistons

Suns To Hire Jeff Bower As VP Of Basketball Ops

24 hours ago
236
Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers

Magic Johnson Steps Down As Lakers President

2 days ago
2,507
David Griffin of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Pelicans’ GM Search Includes David Griffin

7 days ago
849
B.J. Johnson of the Lakeland Magic

Kings Sign B.J. Johnson For Rest Of Season

1 week ago
248
Ernie Grunfeld of the Washington Wizards

Wizards Fire Pres. Ernie Grunfeld After 16 Years

1 week ago
343

Luka Doncic ‘Just Not Interested’ in Rookie of the Year Debate

2 weeks ago
2,808

TRENDING


Most Recent
Lauri Markkanen of the Chicago Bulls

Lauri Markkanen Cleared To Resume Basketball Activities

52 mins ago
36
Dave Joerger of the Sacramento Kings

UPDATE: Kings Fire Head Coach Dave Joerger

2 hours ago
348

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
325

Kemba Walker ‘Not Sure Yet’ if He Will Re-Sign in Charlotte

7 hours ago
2,392

‘It Was Fantastic’: Dirk Nowitzki Scores 20 in Career Finale

7 hours ago
373