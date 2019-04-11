UPDATE: Kings Fire Head Coach Dave Joerger

Update #1: The Kings have officially fired Dave Joerger, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets.

The Sacramento Kings are planning to fire head coach Dave Joerger, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. The news comes just one day after the conclusion of the franchise’s most successful season in 13 years.

According to Wojnarowski, recently extended general manager Vlade Divac is expected to dismiss the coach in a face-to-face meeting later today.

Joerger has served as the head coach of the Kings for three seasons and led the young team to a ninth-place finish in this year’s Western Conference playoff picture.

Although Sacramento’s drastic improvement this season is one of the feel-good stories of the 2018-19 campaign, tension surrounding Joerger and his long-term with the franchise isn’t new.

As long ago as November there were reports that the Kings front office disagreed with how Joerger operated, as Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports outlined at the time.

With Joerger out of the picture, Sacramento will look to fill a coaching vacancy that’s far more desirable now than it was when Joerger took the position.

Two names already linked to the position include Luke Walton (by Marc Stein of The New York Times) and current Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams (Wojnarowski).