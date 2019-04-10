Marcus Smart May Miss Two Playoff Rounds

by April 10, 2019
76
Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been hit with the news that guard Marcus Smart could be sidelined for the first two rounds of the postseason with an oblique injury, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 25-year-old elite perimeter defender has suffered a torn oblique on his left side after playing in 80 games for the Celtics this season.

Smart averaged 8.9 points and 4.0 assists per game for Boston but has always made his presence felt more on the defensive side of the ball than anything.

To put the injury in perspective, an estimated return date after missing the first two rounds of the postseason would mean roughly four weeks of recovery time.

  
