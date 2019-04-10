Nets Sign Theo Pinson To Standard Contract

The Brooklyn Nets have converted two-way guard Theo Pinson’s contract into a standard deal on the final day of the regular season, Michael Scotto of The Athletic tweets.

Pinsons has contributed on and off for the Nets, bouncing between the big league club in Brooklyn and their G League affiliate in Long Island. Pinson will fortify the team’s backcourt in the upcoming postseason.

The addition of Pinson maxes out the Nets’ roster at 15 players but has a negligible impact on the team’s financial picture.

Pinson averaged 4.5 points per game for the Nets across 17 contests. The North Carolina product also played 34 games for the team’s G League affiliate, averaging 20.7 points.

It’s unclear if the new contract contains any future seasons beyond 2018-19.