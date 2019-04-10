Nets Sign Theo Pinson To Standard Contract

by April 10, 2019
53
Theo Pinson of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have converted two-way guard Theo Pinson’s contract into a standard deal on the final day of the regular season, Michael Scotto of The Athletic tweets.

Pinsons has contributed on and off for the Nets, bouncing between the big league club in Brooklyn and their G League affiliate in Long Island. Pinson will fortify the team’s backcourt in the upcoming postseason.

The addition of Pinson maxes out the Nets’ roster at 15 players but has a negligible impact on the team’s financial picture.

Pinson averaged 4.5 points per game for the Nets across 17 contests. The North Carolina product also played 34 games for the team’s G League affiliate, averaging 20.7 points.

It’s unclear if the new contract contains any future seasons beyond 2018-19.

   
You Might Also Like
Kendrick Nunn of the Illinois Fighting Illini

Heat Sign Undrafted Guard Kendrick Nunn

1 hour ago
121
Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat

Heat Convert Duncan Robinson’s Two-Way Deal

20 hours ago
632
Rodney McGruder of the Miami Heat

Clippers Claim Rodney McGruder Off Waivers

22 hours ago
543
Tarik Phillip of the West Virginia Mountaineers

Washington Signs Undrafted Guard Tarik Phillip

23 hours ago
1,641
Jordan McRae of The Washington Wizards

Wizards Sign Jordan McRae To Multiyear Deal

23 hours ago
1,722
The Los Angeles Clippers

Five Teams Have Space For Late-Season Additions

23 hours ago
542

TRENDING


Most Recent
Jeff Bower of the Detroit Pistons

Suns To Hire Jeff Bower As VP Of Basketball Ops

41 mins ago
34
Theo Pinson of the Brooklyn Nets

Nets Sign Theo Pinson To Standard Contract

58 mins ago
53
Kendrick Nunn of the Illinois Fighting Illini

Heat Sign Undrafted Guard Kendrick Nunn

1 hour ago
121
R.J. Barrett of the Duke Blue Devils

R.J. Barrett To Declare For 2019 NBA Draft

3 hours ago
294
Trey Lyles

Trey Lyles Talks About His Kobe Sneaker Collection

3 hours ago
302