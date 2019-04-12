OG Anunoby To Miss At Least Two Weeks

by April 12, 2019
62
OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors expect to be without sophomore forward OG Anunoby for at least two weeks as he recovers from an appendectomy, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. That’s a blow to the Eastern Conference contender’s depth just ahead of the postseason

Anunoby underwent the emergency procedure last night, Doug Smith of The Toronto Star reports.

The Raptors have announced that Anunoby was diagnosed with acute appendicitis prior to the procedure but have not, themselves, issued a formal timeline for Anunoby’s return.

Anunoby played 67 games for the Raptors in 2018-19, averaging 7.0 points per contest. His presence as a lock-down perimeter defender will be miss as Toronto takes on the Orlando Magic in the first-round of the postseason.

  
