Rui Hachimura To Declare For Draft

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura will forgo his senior year in order to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft. The junior revealed his decision through his team’s Twitter account, setting his eyes on a future in the L.

Hachimura current sits in the No. 20 spot on Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board after averaging 23.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Zags in his third year with the program.

The 21-year-old deep threat will intrigue front offices thanks to his smooth playing style and ability to confidently knock down jumpers. His plus length and athleticism will also serve him well.

Hachimura didn’t exactly live beyond the arc in 2018-19, shooting just one three per game, but knocked down .417 percent of the ones that he put up.

His existing skill set, coupled with his mentality and age could make him a contributor for an NBA squad in Year 1.