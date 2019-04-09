Washington Signs Undrafted Guard Tarik Phillip

The Washington Wizards have signed Tarik Phillip, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports. The move is already official in the NBA’s transaction log.

Phillip, undrafted out of West Virginia in 2017, played in Hungary and Spain before settling in with the Memphis Hustle of the G League earlier this year. In 48 games there this season, he averaged 13.8 points per game.

In an additional tweet, Katz reports that Phillip has a non-guaranteed year in 2019-20. That’s similar to the pact that Jordan McRae is said to have signed with the team today as well.

The additions of Phillip and McRae bump Washington’s roster count up to 15 players ahead of their final regular season game. Although they’ll come close, they won’t quite dip into the luxury tax.