Wizards Sign Jordan McRae To Multiyear Deal

by April 09, 2019
433
Jordan McRae of The Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have signed guard Jordan McRae to a multiyear contract, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post tweets (and a team press release confirms).

McRae has already played in 27 games for franchise this season, averaging 5.9 points in 12.3 minute of work.

The conversion of McRae’s deal this year pushes the franchise back up to 14 players prior to its final regular season game. The deal, Buckner notes, will be non-guaranteed in 2019-20.

Although the Wizards are dangerously close to hitting the luxury tax threshold the addition of a likely prorated minimum deal will not push them over.

In addition to McRae’s work with the big league club in 2018-19, the 28-year-old averaged 30.3 points per game for the team’s G League affiliate.

   
