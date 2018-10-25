NBA Kicks of the Night

When the NBA announced that it was relaxing its sneaker color policy back in August, it opened the door for players to truly flex their footwear game. And this season has been quite the show thus far with many players hitting the court in a variety of models and Wednesday night’s action was a prime example.

LeBron James had the evening’s most notable PE pair as he brought out an all-purple colorway of his Nike LeBron 16 while P.J. Tucker continued his assault on another NBA “Sneaker King” title with the Nike Zoom KD2 “Scoring Title.” A couple of rookies are showing their kick games are on point with Luka Doncic sporting another fresh NikeiD Kobe AD Exodus, Allonzo Trier lacing up the Nike LeBron 8 V2 Low “Sprite” and Jaren Jackson Jr. rocking “The Academy” Nike Zoom KD 11.

We highlighted 35 of the night’s best NBA kicks so make sure you take a moment and rifle through the gallery below.









































































Photos via Getty Images