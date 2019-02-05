Post Up: Bucks Stay Hot in Brooklyn, James Harden Goes OFF to down Phoenix 🔥

Nuggets 103 (37-16), Pistons 129 (23-29)

All five of the Nuggets’ starters scored double-digit points and Trey Lyles added 20 points off the bench, but it wasn’t enough to overcome strong closes to each half from Detroit. The Pistons outscored the Nuggets 34-19 in the second quarter and 32-20 in the final frame.

Andre Drummond scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 12 boards. Stanley Johnson brought a spark off the pine with 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes.

Nikola Jokic made the All-Star Game and started acting like a bully 😤 (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/SBOJ7oEsnx — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 5, 2019

Hawks 137 (18-35), Wizards 129 (22-31)

Nine Hawks scored double-digit points as Taurean Prince and Kevin Huerter combined for 40 points on 10-for-14 shooting from behind the arc. Vince Carter scored 16 points in 16 minutes of work off the bench.

Four Wizards scored at least 20 points with Bradley Beal’s game-high 27 leading the way.

Trae Young displays patience and great vision for your Heads Up Play of the Day! 👀 pic.twitter.com/8eN7wIsc3B — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 5, 2019

Vince Carter has logged 44,936 minutes in 1,453 NBA games. It’d take over 31 days to watch all of his game tape. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/PV2mOcjRFG — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 5, 2019

Spurs 112 (32-23), Kings 127 (28-25)

Marvin Bagley scored a game-high 24 points and threw down a jaw-dropping 360 alley-oop slam as the Kings won their third game in a row. De’Aaron Fox added 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting with six dimes and boards.

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge combined for 46 points.

Bucks 113 (39-13), Nets 94 (28-27)

The Eastern Conference-leading Bucks snapped the Nets’ 10-game winning streak in Brooklyn as Giannis Antetokounmpo led his squad in four statistical categories: points (30), rebounds (15), assists (9) and blocks (3).

D’Angelo Russell scored a team-high 18 for Brooklyn.

Tons of Greek fans were waiting for @Giannis_An34 after the game. pic.twitter.com/U4C7ZnACYx — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 5, 2019

Pacers 109 (34-19), Pelicans 107 (23-31)

Jahlil Okafor’s hot streak continued with 25 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Pacers. Darren Collison shot 9-for-14 from the field en route to 22 points to lead Indiana to the win.

Rockets 118 (31-22), Suns 110 (11-44)

James Harden did James Harden things, racking up 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 23 minutes off the bench on 9-for-13 shooting to keep Phoenix in the game.