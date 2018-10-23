Post Up: Blake Griffin Drops 50-Piece in OT Thriller

by October 23, 2018
blake griffin 50 points post up

Sixers 132 (2-2), Pistons 133 (3-0) (OT)

In case you were beginning to doubt whether Blake Griffin has much left in the tank, well… put an end to those silly thoughts right now.

Griffin went off for a career-high 50 points, willing the Pistons to overtime and hitting the game-timing layup with 1.8 second left in OT.

He then sunk the go-ahead free-throw to keep Detroit undefeated on the season. Statement made.

Clippers 109 (2-2), Pelicans 116 (3-0)

With five days of rest, the Pelicans were playing with fresh legs and were not to be denied on their home court. Anthony Davis, playing like the MVP of the League, had 34 points, 14 boards and 5 blocks.

New Orleans committed just 8 turnovers on the game and now have a sizzling net rating of 12.8 points per 100 possessions.

Kings 112 (1-3), Nuggets 126 (4-0)

Denver is looking like the real deal. Fresh off a win against Golden State, the Nuggets quickly took care of business against the Kings.

Nikola Jokic had 14, 12 and 6 in just 23 minutes, and the Nuggets were able to rest their starters for the entire fourth quarter.

   
