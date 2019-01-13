Post Up: Blake Griffin Gets Revenge Against the Clippers 😤

by January 13, 2019
290
blake griffin post up

Pistons 109 (18-23), Clippers 104 (24-18)

In his first game against the Clippers at Staples Center, Blake Griffin took his revenge.

Griffin dropped a game-high 44 points (on 23 shots) with 8 boards, 5 dimes and 3 steals as the Pistons handed the Clippers their second straight loss.

The former “Clipper for Life” refused to shake owner Steve Balmer’s hand after warming up—causing NBA twitter to erupt. But after the game, Griffin said that running straight to the locker room has always been part of his pregame routine.

Grizzlies 108 (19-23), Heat 112 (21-20)

Miami squandered a 13-point third quarter lead but was able to outlast the Grizz in crunch time.

Justise Winslow stepped up and had a game-high 26 points (on 16 shots) with 7 boards, 4 dimes and a +23 plus/minus.

Celtics 103 (25-17), Magic 105 (18-24)

Boston had a 12-point lead in the third quarter and watched it all slip away as the Magic outscored the Celtics by 13 in the second half.

Aaron Gordon had a game-high 28 points (on 14 shots) with 12 boards as Orlando snapped a four-game losing streak.

Thinking he should have gotten the final shot with a chance to win the game, Kyrie Irving called his teammates in the locker room, saying his young teammates don’t know what it takes to be a championship-level team.

Pelicans 106 (20-23), Wolves 110 (21-22)

Karl-Anthony Towns went off for 27 points and a career-high 27 boards and blocked Anthony Davis twice in crunch time as the Wolves picked up a win with potential playoff implications.

The win was the second of the Ryan Saunders era, and the Wolves are seemingly playing with new life and energy.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, continue to be dreadful on the road, where they’re just 5-17 on the season.

Spurs 112 (25-19), Thunder 112 (26-16)

OKC got their usual contributions from Russ, PG and Steven Adams, but it was Dennis Schroder and Adbel Nader who sparked the Thunder to victory.

Schroder scored all 19 points in the second half, and Nader shot 6-6 for 15 points.

It was a nice bounce-back win for OKC after losing three straight.

Nuggets 93 (28-13), Suns 102 (11-33)

Not many people saw this coming. Phoenix, without Devin Booker, took down the No. 1 team in the West and led by as much as 18 in the third quarter.

Kelly Oubre tied a career-high with 26 points and added 11 rebounds off the bench.

Hornets 97 (19-22), Kings 104 (21-21)

Charlotte committed an uncharacteristic 20 TOs en route to their fifth loss in the last 6 games.

De’Aaron Fox led the way for Sacramento, finishing with 21 points, 7 boards, 4 dimes and 3 steals.

Bulls 102 (10-32), Jazz 110 (22-21)

A close game throughout, it wasn’t until mid-way through the fourth quarter that the Jazz were finally able to pull away.

Donovan Mitchell recorded his third straight 30-point game, finishing with a game-high 34 points and a +20 plus/minus.

The win was Quin Snyder’s 200th as head coach of the Jazz, and Kyle Korver passed Jason Terry for fourth all-time in made three-pointers.

Chicago has now lost seven straight.

   
