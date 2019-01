In his first time playing against the Clippers at Staples Center, big man Blake Griffin put on a show, dropping 44 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists to lead the Pistons to a 109-104 victory. Peep the highlights below:

LA showed love to Griffin throughout the game, honoring him with a tribute video that was followed by a standing ovation:

S/O to the Clippers for this dope tribute to Blake 👏 (📽️ via @LAClippers) pic.twitter.com/3cpTaoFR6c — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 12, 2019

