Post Up: Celtics Bounce Back With Win in Philly ☘️

Lakers 113 (28-29), Hawks 117 (19-38)

After 23 lead changes, Atlanta took the advantage in the third and managed to hold onto it in the fourth.

Neither team could buy a bucket in the final frame, as even LeBron James appeared to look human at times.

Playing with more poise by the game, Trae Young dropped a team-high 22 points with 14 dimes and 6 boards.

Having lost 8 of their last 11, the Lakers’ playoff hopes are dwindling by the game.

Celtics 112 (36-21), Sixers 109 (36-21)

With Kyrie Irving sidelined with a knee injury, Boston bounced back after getting boo’d off the court in an embarrassing loss on Saturday.

Gordon Hayward came off the bench to score a game-high 26 points (on 11 shots). Jayson Tatum stepped up in Kyrie’s absence, dropping 20 points with 10 boards, 2 steals, 2 blocks and a crazy poster dunk on Ben Simmons.

Joel Embiid (23 and 14) called out the refs after the game, telling the media, “The referees fucking sucked.” A fine will be on the way soon.

The Celtics are now 3-0 against the Sixers this season.

Joel Embiid was not pleased with the refs after Philly's loss to the Celtics. 🗣️ "The referees f**king suck." (via @DefPenHoops) pic.twitter.com/AjUgrMMlRu — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 13, 2019

Spurs 108 (33-26), Grizzlies 107 (23-35)

Managing to score just 14 points in the fourth quarter, the Spurs gutted out a win in Memphis.

LaMarcus Aldridge dropped a team-high 22 points with 11 boards, 4 blocks and a +16 plus/minus.

Magic 118 (26-32), Pelicans 88 (25-33)

New Orleans laid another egg, even with Anthony Davis in the lineup. Davis managed to score just 3 points in 24 minutes as the Magic completely dominated the game.

Nikola Vucevic scored a game-high 25 points with 17 boards and a +29 plus/minus.

Jazz 108 (32-25), Warriors 115 (41-15)

Utah managed to stay in the game until late in the fourth quarter when Stephen Curry got hot from three.

Curry finished with 24 points, 4 dimes, 5 boards and 4 steals.

Golden State has now won 16 of their last 17 games.