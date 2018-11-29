Post Up: Damian Lillard Sets Franchise Record for 3’s in Win 💸

Magic 112 (10-12), Blazers 115 (13-8)

Damian Lillard willed his team to the win with a herculean 41 points. This included a franchise-record 10 made 3-pointers, with six of them alone coming in the third quarter. Lillard had the dagger bucket with under a minute to keep Portland in the lead.

Franchise record 10 threes for Dame Dollaaaaaa 💸💸💸 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/HCa5XPIMxe — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 29, 2018

Mavericks 128 (10-9), Rockets 109 (9-11)

It was the Luka Doncic show in Houston, displaying an array of crafty moves to get bucket after bucket. He hit an incredible shot in the corner over James Harden, he took off on a dunk, and he even hit a half-court shot. He finished tied for a team-high with 20 points.

Bulls 113 (5-17), Bucks 116 (15-6)

Khris Middleton came up clutch with the go-ahead bucket with just over five seconds remaining in the game. Teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo (36 points) and Malcolm Brogdon (24 points) provided the scoring punch for Milwaukee. Jabari Parker scored 24 points in his return to Milwaukee.

Khris Middleton hits the late go-ahead triple to propel the @Bucks to a 15-6 record with the win over CHI!#FearTheDeer 116#BullsNation 113 Giannis: Season-high 36 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST

Brogdon: 24 PTS, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/kCdM6JpMmK — NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2018

Hawks 94 (5-17), Hornets 108 (11-10)

Charlotte took control of the lead in the second quarter and never looked backed. The Hornets rode almost 46 percent shooting from the field to the win. Jeremy Lamb led the game in scoring with 22 points.

Knicks 91 (7-16), 76ers 117 (15-8)

Joel Embiid went to work in Philly. The big man poured in 26 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished seven assists in the win. JJ Redick added 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field.

Jazz 101 (10-12), Nets 91 (8-14)

Utah got two big contributions from Donovan Mitchell (29 points) and Rudy Gobert (23 points) to win one in Brooklyn. Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets in scoring with 18 points, coming in just 21 minutes played.

Spurs 89 (10-11), Timberwolves 128 (11-11)

Minnesota started strong from the jump, grabbing the lead and building on it the entire game. At one point the Wolves held a 48-point lead, making the night easy for their starters. Robert Covington led the team with 21 points.

Y'all should take dunking notes from Josh Okogie (via @Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/Z1x5rHDvrB — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 29, 2018

Wizards 104 (8-13), Pelicans 125 (11-11)

The trio of Jrue Holiday (29 points), Anthony Davis (28 points) and Julius Randle (23 points) propelled New Orleans over Washington. They needed it, as the Wizards’ supporting cast of Kelly Oubre Jr. (22 points) and Marcus Morris (22 points) put in strong efforts.

Cavaliers 83 (4-16), Thunder 100 (13-7)

Russell Westbrook put up a ridiculous line of 23 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists as the Thunder cruised to a victory in Cleveland. The Cavs made headlines before the game for trading guard Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz.

Suns 99 (4-17), Clippers 115 (14-6)

The Clippers pulled away in the second half after Phoenix came out gunning in the first two quarters. Danilo Gallinari led all scorers with 28 points along with 10 rebounds and four assists.

Executed to perfection.@MONSTATREZZ comin' through. He's got 12 points in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/l7tdaIvezc — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 29, 2018

