Damian Lillard Is ‘All On Board’ for Becoming a ‘Lifetime Blazer’

by September 06, 2018
26
Damian Lillard says that it would be “an honor” to play his entire career in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform.

In a story by The Athletic‘s Michael Scotto, Lillard made sure to provide the all-important caveat: “It’s a business and a lot of times organizations have other plans, and sometimes players change their stance on that.” (Via Blazers Edge):

“That would be an honor to be a lifetime Blazer. Not a lot of guys get to play for one organization for their entire career.

“Obviously, I love playing for the Blazers. I love living in the city. I feel like I’ve established a connection with the people and the culture of the city just as much as I’ve done on the basketball court, so that’s important.

“But, as we know, it’s a business and a lot of times organizations have other plans, and sometimes players change their stance on that.

“But to be a lifetime Blazer, that would be great. I’m all on board for it.”

