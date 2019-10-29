Post Up: Derrick Rose Comes Up Clutch; Joel Embiid Goes Off

Pacers 94 (0-3), Pistons 96 (2-2)

Derrick Rose, who made his NBA debut 11 years ago today, hit the go-ahead bucket late to put the Pistons up for good. Andre Drummond impressed with 18 points and 18 rebounds.

2008 ➡️ 2019



DRose made his debut 11 years ago today 🌹 pic.twitter.com/7bN0Qce57c — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 29, 2019

Derrick Rose really hit the go-ahead bucket on the anniversary of his NBA debut. Legend 🙏🏽 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/lLkD2Gt4TF — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 29, 2019

Bulls 98 (1-3), Knicks 105 (1-3)

Bobby Portis showed out for the Knicks, leading the team with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and several clutch threes down the stretch. Chicago led for the entire game until New York rallied late in the fourth quarter.

76ers 105 (3-0), Hawks 103 (2-1)

Joel Embiid put in a monster effort of 36 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals to propel Philadelphia to the win. Trae Young put up 25 points and dished out nine assists for the Hawks.

Trae made this pass look like nothing 😳 (via @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/W1T5o4e9YU — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 28, 2019

Magic 95 (1-2), Raptors 104 (3-1)

Toronto went old school with their dinosaur-themed jerseys and court, and they didn’t disappoint. The duo of Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam combined for 50 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

Jonathan Isaac scored 24 points in the loss.

This court + those jerseys = perfection in Toronto 🦖 (via @Raptors) pic.twitter.com/bKowBmX1j8 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 28, 2019

Cavaliers 112 (1-2), Bucks 129 (2-1)

It was an all-around effort for Milwaukee in the win as seven players hit double-digit scoring. Khris Middleton led the team with 21 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo almost notched a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Thunder 112 (1-3), Rockets 116 (2-1)

Russell Westbrook came out victorious over his old squad on Monday. The former MVP did it all, posting a line of 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. James Harden poured in 40 points for Houston.

The clutch drive and dish by Russ 🔥 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/julLbwgj9x — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 29, 2019

Warriors 134 (1-2), Pelicans 123 (0-4)

Golden State finally earned its first win of the season after a rocky start. Stephen Curry and D’Angelo Russell combined for 50 points and 19 assists.

Brandon Ingram notched 27 points for the Pelicans.

Blazers 110 (2-2), Spurs 113 (3-0)

Damian Lillard scored 18 straight points for the Blazers and had a chance to tie it at the end, but his 3-pointer rimmed out as time expired. DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs with 27 points and seven rebounds.

Jazz 96 (3-1), Suns 95 (2-2)

Donovan Mitchell won the game for Utah with a last-second free throw after drawing a foul with the game tied 95-95. Mitchell finished with 25 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic dropped 27 points for the Jazz.

Nuggets 101 (3-0), Kings 94 (0-4)

Jamal Murray (18 points) and Gary Harris (17 points) led the way for Denver in the road win. Richaun Holmes came up huge for the Kings with 24 points and 13 boards.

Hornets 96 (1-3), Clippers 111 (3-1)

L.A. outscored Charlotte in each of the game’s four quarters as they cruised to a win. Kawhi Leonard gave the Clippers a scoring edge with 30 points; teammate Lou Williams added 23 points off the bench.