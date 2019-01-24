Post Up: James Harden Drops a Career-High 61 Points at MSG 🔥

Rockets 114 (27-20), Knicks 110 (10-36)

Everybody’s got an MSG Game, and Wednesday night was James Harden’s. The Rockets star put in 61 points — tying Kobe Bryant’s record for an opponent at MSG — and even sealed the game with a dunk in the final seconds. The game marked a career high for Harden in scoring.

Raptors 106 (36-14), Pacers 110 (32-15)

Indiana prevailed in this one but focus was primarily on star Victor Oladipo, who went down in obvious pain before the first half ended. Reports suggest that Oladipo will miss the rest of the season and will need surgery after suffering a “serious” injury. Updates to follow.

Cavaliers 103 (9-40), Celtics 123 (30-18)

Boston secured the home win despite the absence of Kyrie Irving (flu-like symptoms) and Al Horford (rest). Terry Rozier stepped up with 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes.

Magic 110 (20-28), Nets 114 (26-23)

Brooklyn used a 7-0 run down the stretch to help them hold off the Magic. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 29 points while D’Angelo Russell registered a double-double of 25 points and 10 assists.

Clippers 111 (26-22), Heat 99 (22-24)

Los Angeles took over in the second half after the game was tied at halftime. They were led by Tobias Harris, who paced his team with 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Spurs 120 (27-22), 76ers 122 (32-17)

DeMar DeRozan’s last-second layup to tie the game was blocked and the 76ers held onto the win. Big man Joel Embiid put up a huge game of 33 points and 19 rebounds while Ben Simmons added a triple-double of 21 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.

Hawks 121 (15-32), Bulls 101 (11-37)

Atlanta’s 42 first-quarter points opened up their lead and help them en route to a road win in Chicago. Second-year player John Collins impressed with a career-high 35 points.

Hornets 118 (23-24), Grizzlies 107 (19-29)

Charlotte enjoyed double-digit scoring from four of their five starters in the win. Kemba Walker (22 points, seven assists) and Nicolas Batum (18 points) led their efforts in Memphis. Marc Gasol posted a triple-double of 22 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Grizzlies.

Pistons 98 (21-26), Pelicans 94 (22-26)

Blake Griffin’s big night (37 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) pushed Detroit to the win in New Orleans. The Anthony Davis-less Pelicans were led by Jrue Holiday’s 29 points and seven assists.

Nuggets 108 (31-15), Jazz 114 (27-22)

Derrick Favors and Mason Plumlee set the tempo for this close game as both were ejected in the first quarter after a scuffle. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell provided his own fireworks with a game-high 35 points in the win.

