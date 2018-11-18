Post Up: Kemba Walker’s 60-Piece Not Enough vs Sixers

Clippers 127 (10-5), Nets 119 (7-10)

Los Angeles was trailing by 9 heading in to the fourth quarter and hadn’t held a lead all game.

But the Clippers outscored the Nets by 15 in the final frame to get their fourth consecutive victory.

Danilo Gallinari (28 points) and Tobias Harris (27 points) led the way for L.A. Sparkplug Montrezl Harrell had 16 and 10 off the bench.

Sixers 122 (11-7), Hornets 119 (7-8) (OT)

After scoring just 7 points against the Cavs in the Hornets’ previous game, Kemba Walker went nuclear with a 60-point night.

The point total was the highest of any player this season, and he clearly gets up whenever Charlotte is playing the Sixers.

Kemba almost single-handedly dragged the game into OT, but it became clear that the Sixers just had too many weapons at their disposal.

Jimmy Butler, who had been relatively quiet, swatted Kemba’s layup attempt from behind and then proceeded to hit the game-winning three on the next possession. Jimmy Gets Buckets.

Win or lose. Kemba Walker leaves everything on the court 💯 6⃣0⃣ POINTS

21-34 FG

12-12 FT

7 Boards

4 Assists

4 Steals pic.twitter.com/yX4inzy7S8 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 18, 2018

Hawks 89 (3-13), Pacers 97 (10-6)

Indiana lost Victor Oladipo in the first quarter after he banged his sore knee into a cameraman. Both teams really struggled, but the Pacers managed to outscore the Hawks by 17 points in the second half.

Domas Sabonis, who’s having a fantastic season, led the way off the bench with 9 points, 16 boards and 6 dimes.

The Hawks have been absolutely miserable this season and especially so over the past couple weeks. They’ve now lost seven in a row.

Lakers 117 (8-7), Magic 130 (8-8)

Don’t look now, but Orlando has won six of their last eight games. Sure, three of those wins were against Cleveland, New York and Washington. But the other three were against quality opponents: the Sixers, Spurs (in San Antonio) and now the Lakers.

The Magic ripped open a 21-point lead late in the third quarter, and the Lakers decided to throw-in the towel not long after. The loss snapped the Lakers four-game win streak.

Nik Vucevic had a game-high 36 points and 13 boards, while DJ Augustin had 22 points (on 9 shots) and 7 dimes.

DJ Augustin out here saaaucin' on the Lakers 🍝 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/B2EBK1YhTk — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 18, 2018

Nuggets 115 (10-6), Pelicans 125 (9-7)

After dropping 43 points (on 25 shots) against the Knicks last night, Anthony Davis dropped 40 points (on 20 shots) against the Nuggets tonight. He’s back on his MVP-caliber tear.

AD’s underrated cast of Jrue Holiday (19 and 8 dimes), Niko Mirotic (20 and 10 boards) and Julius Randle (21 points, 10 boards) all turned-in big performances.

New Orleans has now won five of their last six games. Denver, on the other hand, has lost five of their last six games.

Jrue smoothly carving up the defense. Nothing new here. 🙌🏿 (via @FOXSportsNOLA) pic.twitter.com/Encwk0Kq9h — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 18, 2018

Jazz 98 (8-8), Celtics 86 (9-7)

After beating the Raptors in OT last night, the Celtics played their worst game of the season tonight.

Down 22 points with 5 minutes left in the game, Brad Stevens decided to pull all his starters.

After scoring 31 points (on 35 shots) against Philly last night, Donovan Mitchell had a game-high 28 points (on 21 shots) with 6 assists.

Raptors 122 (13-4), Bulls 83 (4-13)

After three tough losses in a row, Toronto got back in the win column with an easy one against the Bulls.

With Kawhi Leonard sitting out the second half of a back-to-back, Toronto was still able to push the lead to 40 points (!!!) during the fourth quarter.

Chicago played possibly its worst game of the season (which is really saying something) with Zach LaVine out with an illness.

Kings 112 (8-8), Rockets 132 (8-7)

After a surprising start to the season, the Kings have fallen all the way back down to earth. They’ve now lost five of their last seven games.

The Rockets, after beating the Warriors on Thursday, seem to be finding their grove again. They’ve now won four in a row.

Clint Capela had 23 points, 16 boards and 4 blocks to lead Houston.

Warriors 109 (12-5), Mavs 112 (7-8)

Golden State held a small lead through most of the second half, but Dallas battled back behind the clutch play of Luka Doncic.

Doncic (24 points, 9 boards, 4 assists) hit the go-ahead bucket with 1:10 remaining. It’s easy to forget that he’s just 19 years old.

Dallas now has won four in a row and are looking like a possible playoff team. Golden State, on the other hand, has lost an uncharacteristic four of their last six games.

Thunder 110 (10-5), Suns 100 (3-12)

Even without Russell Westbrook for the past six games, OKC has kept winning. It helps that they’ve played Phoenix twice, Cleveland and New York, but wins are wins.

Paul George has stepped up brilliantly in Russ’ absence, posting 32 points, 11 boards, 3 steals and 3 blocks tonight against Phoenix.

After starting the season 0-4, the Thunder have gone 10-1. Talk about a 180 turn-around.